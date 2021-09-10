OSWEGO - The Oswego YMCA will host Battle of the Paddle, a pickleball tournament, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 23.
This tournament will be open division and teams may consist of any gender ratio. The max amount of teams is 24.
Games are played to 11, win by two points or first to 15. There will be 30 minutes allotted for each round of games. Only the top 12 teams will make it into the single elimination bracket.
Seeding is determined by: win/loss record, head-to-head score and point differential of all games played. Each team is guaranteed to play at least three games.
Cost for Y members is $25 per player, non-members is $35 per players. Register by Oct. 18. To register call 315-342-6082
The Y is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego.
