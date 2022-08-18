CHAUMONT — An afternoon of blues music and barbecue returns here with “BBQ ‘n Blues” from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Chaumont Fire Hall, 11385 Route 12E.
Sponsored by the Lyme Performing Arts Council in partnership with the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, the event features three blues acts, a chicken barbecue to benefit the fire department), other food items and vendors.
Headlining the event will be the Tas Cru Band. Tas Cru is an international touring artist and a resident of Chaumont. He has been called one of the most unique and accomplished blues musicians performing today. An award-winning recording artist, his latest album, “Broke Down Busted Up” is nominated for awards from Blues Blast Magazine (Best Acoustic Blues Album) and the Independent Blues Awards (Best Modern Roots Album).
Two other bans will also perform.
■ Double Barrel Blues Band, a rocking four-piece blues band, features the guitar playing of Mark Cloutier and the slide guitar of John Hart. Well known throughout Central and Northern New York, their music includes old time traditional blues, modern rocking blues and original material.
■ The Diana Jacobs Band is a high-energy funk, soul, and R&B horn band comprised of stellar players from all over Central New York. Their most recent album “Love Each Other, Love Our
World,” has been nominated for a 2022 SAMMY Award (Syracuse Area Music Awards) in the Best R&B Recording category.
