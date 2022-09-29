Beaucoup Blue performing on the Main Stage at the Oswego Music Hall Oct. 1

Beaucoup Blue performing on the Main Stage at the Oswego Music Hall Oct. 1.

OSWEGO COUNTY - On Oct. 1 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Beaucoup Blue (David and Adrian Mowry, father and son duo) to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego.

Beaucoup Blue’s music is steeped in Americana; influenced by blues, folk, soul, R&B, jazz, country and bluegrass. They are Top 40 on the AMA Radio Chart and grand prize winners of Billboard World Song Contest. Further information and videos are found at: https://www.facebook.com/bcbband/.

