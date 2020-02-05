OSWEGO - Pictured is Dan Eason as the arrogant Gaston, as he poses atop the bar in a musical number from Beauty and the Beast, this year’s Oswego High School production. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 8 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Robinson-Faust Theatre of the Performing Arts at the high school. Tickets are $10-15 and may be purchased by visiting ohsmusical.ticketleap.com or phone 315-341-2270 for information.
