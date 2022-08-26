CAPE VINCENT — A benefit concert featuring roots music group River Brain Trust is at 5 tonight at the Village Green.
Audience donations will help the Cape Vincent Arts Council make upgrades to enhance the audience experience at its Concerts on the Green series.
“The community has been extremely supportive of our summer concert series, and we want to make next year’s series even more enjoyable for them,” said Liz Brennan, president of the nonprofit council. “We have some upgrades in mind including the purchase of canopies to provide more shade for the audience. The benefit concert will help us reach that goal.”
River Brain Trust, who performed at a Concert on the Green in July, describes their sound as “Gray Roots Music.” The members are seasoned musicians who have been playing together and sharing their love of music for many years.
The band consists of Leean Carbone, bass and vocals; Bryant Kayser, guitar, mandolin, dobro, vocals; Tom Richter, banjo, guitar, vocals and James Rooney, guitar, mandolin and vocals.
