Bernhards Bay United Methodist Church’s Festival by the Bay

BERNHARDS BAY - The Bernhards Bay United Methodist Church invites the community to their annual summer fundraiser which will occur from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 10. The festival has many attractions this year including a large rummage sale with a variety of “new to you” back to school clothing for young boys, teenage girls/boys and adults. One highlight of the sale will be an extensive collection of books by James Patterson with a special offer of buy three, get two free for this author. The sale also includes a large collection of Precious Moments figurines, vintage items, toys, puzzles, tools and so much more. A nice selection of housewares includes several different dish patterns including Artistry by Oneida and multiple Pfaltzgraff designs.
The festival also provides the community an opportunity to come meet Marcy Korczakowski, owner of the North Shore Coffee and Tea Company which is a new business in Bernhards Bay. Korczakowski will have coffee, tea and a variety of pastries for sale at her “pop–up” shop for the event. People can also visit the North Shore Coffee and Tea Company at 676 State Route 49.
A “Kids Zone” also will be available for children to listen to stories read by a retired local teacher, Diane Schwenke, as well as create their own bookmarks to keep. A limited number of free books (one per child) will also be available. Parents or guardians are requested to supervise their children during these activities.
A bake sale will also be available with many sweets made by the members of the church. A lunch of pizza, fresh fruit cups and drinks will help keep people satisfied, starting at 11 a.m. until sold out.
A wide selection of gift baskets, containing all new items are being presented for sale. Children’s baskets are only $5 a piece; with adult baskets ranging from $10-20. All baskets have a value of at least double the asking price, creating a great value for all!
Bottles and cans can be dropped off anytime in the bin next to the church parking lot. The revenue from these fundraisers will help meet the church’s expenses as well as support many outreach activities within our local community. These include a second semester school supply giveaway for families associated with the North Shore Food Pantry, participation in the Oswego County Santa for Seniors Program, and an annual Christmas event for families participating in the North Shore Head Start program.
