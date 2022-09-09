Bernhards Bay United Methodist Church’s Festival by the Bay

Church members Jill Walch and Pam Lemm work on some of the gift baskets that will be available at the Festival by the Bay. Walch’s grandson, John is assisting.

BERNHARDS BAY - The Bernhards Bay United Methodist Church invites the community to their annual summer fundraiser which will occur from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 10. The festival has many attractions this year including a large rummage sale with a variety of “new to you” back to school clothing for young boys, teenage girls/boys and adults. One highlight of the sale will be an extensive collection of books by James Patterson with a special offer of buy three, get two free for this author. The sale also includes a large collection of Precious Moments figurines, vintage items, toys, puzzles, tools and so much more. A nice selection of housewares includes several different dish patterns including Artistry by Oneida and multiple Pfaltzgraff designs.

The festival also provides the community an opportunity to come meet Marcy Korczakowski, owner of the North Shore Coffee and Tea Company which is a new business in Bernhards Bay. Korczakowski will have coffee, tea and a variety of pastries for sale at her “pop–up” shop for the event. People can also visit the North Shore Coffee and Tea Company at 676 State Route 49.

