SANDY CREEK — With August fast approaching, it means the Oswego County Fair is right around the corner.
The 162nd edition of the Oswego County Fair kicks off Aug. 6 and runs through Aug. 11 at the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek. There is free admission and free parking every day of the fair. Buildings open at 10 a.m. daily.
This year, the fair will run Tuesday through Sunday instead of Wednesday through Sunday. Fair Board President Carol Sweeney said the event expanded to six days in order to schedule all the animal shows. She said it sometimes is difficult to find judges for the shows so the fair has to work around their schedules.
One change this year is there will be no rides on Sunday, Aug. 11, the fair’s final day. Sweeney said the amusement company has to tear down that day to get to its next fair.
But the amusement company, Playland Amusements out of Auburn, is expanding its ride times so youngsters will be able to enjoy the rides during the day and not just at night. During the 2018 fair, rides were operating only at night. Sweeney said fair officials received a good amount of complaints from parents who wanted rides for their children during the day.
“We have a ton of young parents who come during the day,” she said. “We are not an evening fair and these parents want the rides for their kids during the day.”
In fact, Sweeney said when the amusement company saw so many young parents with little kids at the fair during the day, they opened rides early during the 2018 fair.
Ride wristbands for $20 allow fairgoers to ride as many rides as they would like. The wristbands are available from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Rides will open for business at 5 p.m Tuesday, 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
A special guest coming to the fair is Cookie Monster from Sesame Street.
WPBS in Watertown is bringing everyone’s favorite cookie lover to the fair Tuesday, Aug. 6.
He will participate in story time and photo opportunities with children from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Youth Building and he will be in the fair parade that evening.
Literacy Volunteers also will be in the Youth Building reading to children and giving away books during the fair. On Thursday, Aug. 8, backpacks will be given away by the fair to some children at the fairgrounds.
The fair’s 2019 theme is “Best Days Ever.”
“Come to the county fair — here great things happen and you get to see the best of what the county has to offer!” Sweeney said.
While the fair has some minor changes, there also are a lot of the county fair’s favorite activities and events coming back this year.
They include:
— Parade, 7 p.m. Aug. 6
— Fireworks, dusk Aug. 6
— Baby Show, 10 a.m. Aug. 10
— Harness Racing, 11 a.m. Aug. 7
— Antique tractor/Tractor Shows, 4 p.m. Aug. 7
— Street Legal Truck Pulls, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9
— Demolition Derbies, 6 p.m. Aug. 8 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10
— Antique Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10
— Hay Bale Toss, noon Aug. 11 in ag building.
Entertainment scheduled includes two new shows — a Special Clown Show and a Fire Magic Show, with three shows daily. There also will be various musical acts throughout the fair.
All the Oswego County historical exhibits will be available in the Heritage Building. Exhibits and displays by youths are set up in the Youth Building. Fairgoers can learn about farming in the county in exhibits in the Agricultural Building.
Backpacks, books and school supplies will be given away Aug. 6 and on Children’s Day Aug. 10 in the Youth Building.
Animal Shows:
Little Britches Show — 1 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 6
Junior dairy show — 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7
Youth beef show — 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8
Junior dairy goat — 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11
Junior alpaca/llama — 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8
Junior swine show — 4 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 7
Junior sheep show — 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9
Junior rabbits and cavies — 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
Junior poultry show — Noon Tuesday, Aug. 6
Junior dog show — 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
Open horse show — 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11
Open dairy show — 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
Open beef show — 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9
Dairy goat show — 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11
Open sheep show — 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9
Open swine show — 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7
Open poultry show — Noon Tuesday, Aug. 6
Open cavies show and open rabbit show — 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Legislator/Senior Day
11:30 a.m. — Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
Noon — Soft Opening
12:30 p.m. — Youth-Open Poultry Show
12:30 p.m. — 4-H Crafts (Youth Building)
1 p.m. — Little Britches Show (Show Ring); Fire Magic Show
1:30 p.m. — Sawdust Hunt (Domestic Arts)
2 p.m. — Senior Spelling Bee
2:30 p.m. — Oreo Stacking Contest; Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings); Field to Fit
3 p.m. — Black River Fiddlers
3:30 p.m. — 4-H Crafts (Youth Building)
4:30 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
5-9 p.m. — Ride Wrist Special $20
5 p.m. — Sawdust Hunt (Domestic Arts); Midway Opens
5:30 p.m. — Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
5:30 p.m. — Opening Ceremony
7 p.m. — Parade
8 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
8-11 p.m. — South Bound (Grandstand)
9 p.m. — Bike & Fair Booth Drawing (Main Office)
Dusk — Fireworks
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Agricultural Day
10 a.m. — Junior Dairy Show (Show ring)
11 a.m. — Harness Racing
11:30 a.m. — Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
12:30 p.m. — 4-H Crafts (Youth Building)
1 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
1:30 p.m. — Sawdust Hunt (Domestic Arts)
2 p.m. — Midway Opens
2:30 p.m. — Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
3:30 p.m. — 4-H Crafts (Youth Building)
4 p.m. — Skillet Throwing Contest (on grassy area across from track); Youth-Open Swine Show
4:30 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
5 p.m. — Sawdust Hunt (Domestic Arts)
5:30 p.m. — Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
6 p.m. — Antique/ Out of Field Tractor Pulls
8 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
9 p.m. — Bike & Fair Booth Drawing (Main Office)
Thursday, Aug. 8
1st Responder Day
10 a.m. — Junior Beef Show
11:30 a.m. — Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
12:30 p.m. — 4-H Crafts (Youth Building)
1 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
1:30 p.m. — Sawdust Hunt (Domestic Arts)
2 p.m. — Midway Open
2:30 p.m. — Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
3 p.m. — Youth Llama/Alpaca Show
3:30 p.m. — 4-H Crafts (Youth Building)
4:30 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
5 p.m. — Sawdust Hunt (Domestic Arts)
5:30 p.m. — Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
6 p.m. — Demolition Derby; Frozen T-Shirt Contest (outside the main office)
8 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
9 p.m. — Bike & Fair Booth Drawing (Main Office)
Friday, Aug. 9
Veterans Day
11:30 a.m. — Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
Noon — Talent Show (Entertainment building)
12:30 p.m. — 4-H Crafts (Youth Building)
1 p.m. — Fire Magic Show; Youth Dog Event
1:30 p.m. — Sawdust Hunt (Domestic Arts)
2 p.m. — Midway Opens
2:30 p.m. — Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
3 p.m. — Loose Change Band; Sheep Show
3:30 p.m. — 4-H Crafts (Youth Building)
4 p.m. — Pie Eating Contest (outside the main office)
4:30 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
5 p.m. — Sawdust Hunt (Domestic Arts)
5:30 p.m. — Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
6-10 p.m. — Ride Wrist Special $20
6 p.m. — Balloon Toss (in front of main office)
6:30 p.m. — Street Legal Truck Pulls
7 p.m. — Loose Change Band
8 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
9 p.m. — Bike & Fair Booth Drawing
Saturday, Aug. 10
Children’s Day
10 a.m. — Baby Show; Open Dairy Show
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Antique Car Show
11:30 a.m. — Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
12:30 p.m. — 4-H Crafts (Youth Building)
1 p.m. — Midway Opens; Fire Magic Show; Dog Show; 1-5 p.m. Ride Wrist Special $20
1:30 p.m. — Sawdust Hunt (Domestic Arts)
2 p.m. — Pie Eating Contest (outside main office)
2:30 p.m. — Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
3:30 p.m. — 4-H Crafts (Youth Building)
4:30 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
5 p.m. — Jr. Rabbit/Cavy Show; Sawdust Hunt (Domestic Arts)5:30 pm Clown Show
5:30 p.m. — Demolition Derby
8 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
9 p.m. — Bike & Fair Booth Drawing (Main office)
Sunday, Aug. 11
Family Day
8 a.m. — ARBA Sanctioned Open Rabbits; ARCA Sanctioned Open Cavy
9 a.m. — Open Horse Show; Youth Goat Show
10 a.m. — Church service on the small stage; Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings); ADGA Sanctioned Goat Show
11 a.m. — Frozen T-Shirt Contest (outside main office); Super Showman Event (Show Ring)
Noon — Hay Bale Toss; Clown Show
12:30 p.m. — 4-H Crafts (Youth Building)
1 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
1:30 p.m. — Sawdust Hunt (Domestic Arts)
2 p.m. — Youth Awards; Pie Eating Contest; Clown Show (between Youth and Domestic Arts buildings)
3 p.m. — Youth Building Closes
4:30 p.m. — Fire Magic Show
5 p.m. — Domestic Arts Building Closes; Bike & Fair Booth Drawing
6 p.m. — Fair Closes
