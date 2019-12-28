LOWVILLE — Lewis County Historical Society’s Home for the Holidays festival, held in November and December, had its best year in every way, officials said.
Event organizer and society board member Carmen Sweet said that more people attended and more money was raised than ever before in the festival’s 17-year history.
There were also more trees contributed for auction at the Festival of Trees, gingerbread creations submitted to that competition and more items donated to the raffle this year as well, Mr. Sweet said.
Over 2,000 people meandered through the Historical Society’s building on South State Street, taking in the three Lionel train displays, the largest of which depicted Lewis County highlights, and a unique display of vintage and antique animated holiday figurines in addition to the forest of decorated trees, surpassing last year’s attendance of about 1,500 people.
The fundraiser, from Nov. 21 to Dec. 9, brought in about $8,000, for the nonprofit organization to help with operating expenses in 2020, setting another new benchmark to be topped next year.
“It was amazing,” Mr. Sweet said, “There were even more volunteers this year, although we are always looking for more, especially for people to run the trains.”
According to the society’s curator and office manager Jerry Perrin, the free concert given by the Adirondack Chorus on the final Saturday of the event was one of the biggest draws, filling the house with attendees and the air with song.
Santa also had a strong following, giving out over 75 gifts to area children.
The Christmas tree that won the Best in Show designation was decorated and donated by the Simmons Farm, Oneida-Lewis ARC created the Most Nostalgic, a sunflower theme won the Most Original prize for the State Farm Insurance tree and an ice blue snowman tree by Mr. Sweet and Walmart won the Best Children’s Theme award.
Gingerbread creations ran from traditional houses to intricate scenes, with a single detail in one of the scenes gathering the most attention from the children who visited.
“One had windmills out of paper plates and straws, and a Santa in an outhouse. The kids loved it,” Mr. Sweet said, “They kept saying, ‘Santa’s in the toilet! Santa’s in the toilet!’ They just really honed in on that.”
Voted first place in the gingerbread contest was Jackie Prashaw’s “Christmas at the Cabin;” second place was won by Taylor and Peyton Nortz for “Christmas at the Lewis County Humane Society”; and third place went to “Old County Christmas,” created by a visiting genealogy specialist helping the Historical Society, Sister Whetstone.
Taylor and Peyton Nortz were awarded second place in the gingerbread competition for their “Christmas at the Lewis County Humane Society” creation exhibited at the 17th annual Home for the Holidays during November and December at the Lewis County Historical Society. Photo provided
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.