‘Better Call Saul’ actor Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on set

By JEVON PHILLIPS
“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized Tuesday after collapsing on set, a representative for the actor confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. Odenkirk’s current condition and the cause of the collapse have not been disclosed.
The 58-year-old actor is in production on the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul,” a spinoff of the award-winning series “Breaking Bad.”
Odenkirk portrays lawyer Saul Goodman in both series. “Saul” explores the character’s rise from lawyer Jimmy McGill to powerful criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman. He has received four Golden Globe nominations for best actor in a television series drama, and four Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for the role.
