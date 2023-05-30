REDWOOD — BetterArts has welcomed an author and film producer as two artists-in-residence to the nonprofit facility which has a mission to increase access to the arts.
Alexandra Pearlman of Harrison, Westchester County, is an author whose work has appeared in the New York Times, New York Daily News, Los Angeles Times, New York Sun, New York Post, New York Observer, Boston Herald, amNewYork, and Chicago RedEye newspapers. She has contributed to Marie Claire, Los Angeles Times, and Westchester magazines. Her first book, “Cooking Your Way to Gorgeous,” was published in 2013 by HCI Books. While at Better Farm, Ms. Pearlman is working on her debut novel, “Desire, Invisible.”
Jessica C. Nolfo of New York City has more than 25 years of experience working in film, television, photography, theater, and now computer-altered reality (VR/XR). Her work has varied from costume construction to props, art direction and camera work, but most often she works in a production role handling research, strategy, logistics, planning and scheduling. Her focus during her BetterArts residency is on production work for a documentary project that serves as a portrait of New York City boxing legends.
A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Better Farm’s Art Barn at 31060 Cottage Hill Road, Redwood. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and greet with the two artists. Ms. Pearlman will also offer a reading from her novel and Ms. Nolfo will answer questions on film and documentary production.
BetterArts, a sustainability campus, is also home to an on-site, low power FM radio station (Better Radio, 88.5 FM WAIB), offering 24/7 programming locally and via live stream.
