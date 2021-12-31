Betty White turns 100 in January

LOS ANGELES — Betty White is turning 100 next month and she’s inviting everyone to her party. Everyone who buys a ticket, that is.
Tickets are available starting today for “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration,” a movie event that will screen nationwide on Jan. 17, when the onetime “Golden Girl” hits the century mark.
The movie is billed as a star-studded event, with guests including her “The Proposal” costar Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.
It “offers a revealing glimpse into her life — behind-the-scenes on set, working with her office staff, entertaining at home, lending her voice as an animal advocate,” according to a press release, and includes her “actual birthday party,” where she marks the milestone with celebrity friends.
“Betty White: 100 Years Young” will screen in almost 900 movie theaters nationwide at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on Jan. 17. Tickets can be purchased at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.
As fans await the turn of White’s personal odometer, and perhaps make plans to celebrate it in a movie theater, some life advice she offered in 2017 still holds today.
“Don’t focus everything on you,” White told Katic Couric. “That wears out pretty fast. It’s not hard to find things you’re interested in. Enjoy them. Indulge them.”
However, given the current pandemic circumstances, maybe wear a mask while you indulge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.