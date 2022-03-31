Beverly Murtha and Sherri Metz share in the limelight of “The Savannah Sipping Society”

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players’ production of their season opener brings together two veteran actresses on the Frances Marion Brown Theater Stage. Beverly Murtha plays, Marlafaye Mosley a no-nonsense Texas gal, who can hold her own in a good argument. Sherri Metz takes on the role of Randa Covington a charming Georgia woman who was recently let go from her high-profile job. Together the sparks fly as these two go “toe to toe” now and then throughout the play.
Metz has been a member of the Oswego Players since 1988. She has acted in a multitude of productions- her most memorable being Eleanor of Aquitaine in “Lion in Winter” and Romaine in “Witness for the Prosecution”. She is back on the boards once again and looking forward to directing another comedy; Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” this October. She lives in Oswego with her fellow acting husband, Nelson, and painting, reading, playing scrabble, and keeping up with her three grandchildren.
Murtha has been involved in community theater in Oswego since 2008, when she was invited to take a small role in “Father Knows Best,” produced by Oswego Players. Since then, Murtha has gone on to participate in many shows with the Oswego Players and CNY Arts Center.
Tickets are on sale now by calling the Oswego Players box office at 315-343-5138 or by making a reservation via the website at: oswegoplayers.org. Performances are in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center of Oswego, 30 Donahue Drive. The show plays from 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2, 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. on April 2, 10.
