CLAYTON — “Beyond the Veil,” a feature exhibit of the collective works of Monica Stadalski and Sabrina Benjamin-Myers opens Saturday at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio.
The exhibit will feature illustrations, abstract paintings, pottery and oracle decks.
Ms. Stadalski is a freelance artist living in Evans Mills. She grew up a military brat and spent most of her childhood and early adulthood living in the interior of Alaska. Her upbringing has given her a strong kinship with nature.
She believes that art can be a catalyst for more compassion, love, healing and magic in the world and she continuously strives to represent those themes in her art. Ms. Stadalski is adept at painting, illustration and mixed media representations of meditation mudras and other inspirational symbols.
Ms. Benjamin-Myers is a self-taught artist living at the edge of the Adirondack Park, where she operates her gallery, The Mud Maiden. From the time of her youth she has demonstrated a fondness for nature and art, often focusing her hobbies in those directions. Much of her work is centered around nature and often includes natural elements. She specializes in hand-built pottery, acrylic pour paintings and abstract mixed media works.
Saturday’s opening reception is from 3 to 7 p.m. Light faire, comfort food and refreshments will be served. Tommy Gunn will perform on the porch from 4 to 6 p.m.
The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Nov. 28 and run concurrently with “The Art of Benjamin Paul Plante” during October and encaustics painter Laura Oakes in November.
River Muse, a multi-art, multi discipline gallery, is at 229 John St.
