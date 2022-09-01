REDFIELD - Award-winning fiddler and multi-instrumentalist Bill Gregg, of Trumansburg, will give a free concert of old time fiddle music from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Rd., Redfield. This concert is funded in part by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature.

Gregg fell in love with Appalachian folk music at his grandmother’s knee. He studied piano and organ, but later developed a passion for American folk music and went on to master guitar, fiddle, autoharp, banjo, mandolin, and Appalachian dulcimer, as well as the lyrics to hundreds of traditional songs. The deepest influence on his fiddle style is the elegant Upstate New York fiddling of his lifelong friend, Ray Robinson, who played for dances through much of the 20th century.

