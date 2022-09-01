REDFIELD - Award-winning fiddler and multi-instrumentalist Bill Gregg, of Trumansburg, will give a free concert of old time fiddle music from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Rd., Redfield. This concert is funded in part by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature.
Gregg fell in love with Appalachian folk music at his grandmother’s knee. He studied piano and organ, but later developed a passion for American folk music and went on to master guitar, fiddle, autoharp, banjo, mandolin, and Appalachian dulcimer, as well as the lyrics to hundreds of traditional songs. The deepest influence on his fiddle style is the elegant Upstate New York fiddling of his lifelong friend, Ray Robinson, who played for dances through much of the 20th century.
He has performed at the New York State Fair, on TV Ramble”, and at folk and bluegrass festivals in over 50 years of entertaining. He has played at the Genesee Country Museum’s Fiddlers’ Fair for more than 30 years. He is in demand as a contra and square dance fiddler and has played with various ensembles for English country dances as well. In his youth, Gregg won numerous prizes at contests in New York and Pennsylvania for his guitar, autoharp and banjo playing as well as fiddling. In June of 2022, he won second place in the National Autoharp Championship at the Mountain Laurel Autoharp Gathering.
Gregg is also in demand as a teacher and workshop leader. He has presented a workshop on fiddling at the New England Folk Festival in Mansfield, Mass. Four of his students once led the NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers “Kids Kamp.” He teaches stringed instruments at the Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts and at his private studio, Harmonic Resources.
Renowned folk musician Joe Crookston will accompany Gregg at the concert. Crookston, who recently returned from a tour of Ireland, is a folk singer, guitarist, banjo player and songwriter.
The North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum will be open throughout the afternoon. The handicap-accessible site is pet-free, smoke-free, drug- and alcohol-free. The pavilion, with its dance floor, adjoining children’s play area, and brick patio with picnic tables, can be enclosed in case of inclement weather. The Fiddlers Kitchen offers pre-packaged snacks and beverages.
The Sunday concert series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature. For further information, www.nysotfa.com Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers
