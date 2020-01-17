Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to record a Bond song

The name’s Eilish. Billie Eilish.
The latest James Bond installment, “No Time to Die,” has enlisted the 18-year-old anti-pop phenom to co-write and perform the film’s title track, making Eilish the youngest artist ever to write and record a Bond theme song. The official 007 Twitter account confirmed Tuesday that Eilish penned the song with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas O’Connell.
“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” the brand tweeted, quoting the “Bad Guy” singer. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”
With her new gig, Eilish joins a long line of Bond performers that includes Adele (“Skyfall”), Paul McCartney and Wings (“Live and Let Die”), Duran Duran (“A View to a Kill”), Gladys Knight (“Licence to Kill”), Madonna (“Die Another Day”) and Tina Turner (“GoldenEye”).
“No Time to Die” stars Daniel Craig in his final outing as 007. The sequel hits theaters April 10.
