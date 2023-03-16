‘Billions’ show being filmed in Adirondacks

Signs showing film crews for the Showtime show “Billions” where to go were posted on the road outside the White Pine Camp this week as filming for the show’s seventh season came to the Adirondacks this week. Aaron Marbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

PAUL SMITHS — The cut-throat world of Wall Street has come to Paul Smiths this week as film crews with the Showtime-produced show “Billions” are filming its seventh season around the snow-covered town, at the White Pine Camp and on the Paul Smith’s College campus.

Filming in the area is scheduled to wrap this week.

