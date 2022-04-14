Billy Ray Cyrus’ wife files for divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage

The longtime wife of Billy Ray Cyrus -- and mother of pop stars Miley and Noah Cyrus -- filed for divorce last week, according to a new report.
Tish Cyrus cited “irreconcilable differences” in the filing in Tennessee, saying she and Billy Ray have lived apart for more than two years, TMZ reported.
Billy Ray, a country music star known for the hit songs “Achy Breaky Heart” and “Old Town Road,” married Tish in 1993.
They have five children together.
