Binghamton’s Fiddlin’s Fun to present free concert in Osceola

OSCEOLA - From 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, Fiddlin’s Fun will present a free concert at the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame and Museum at 1121 Comins Road, Osceola. The concert will showcase the Southern Tier chapter of the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association.
Binghamton, the home base of Fiddlin’s Fun, hosts a community of old-time traditional musicians. The chapter’s performances showcase traditional old-time music instruments including fiddles, guitar, mandolin, autoharp and piano. Their repertoire includes the music of England, Ireland, Scotland, and Canada, as well as the music of northern Pennsylvania and music for contradancing.
The group is known for drawing musicians for their jam sessions from as far away as Buffalo, Albany, Catskills, and northern Pennsylvania. In May 2021, they reported that their Thursday Otsingo Park jams start at 5/5:30 p.m. and “go till we’re tired.”
The Fiddlers Hall of Fame site includes a covered pavilion (with dance floor) that can be enclosed in case of inclement weather, a brick patio with picnic tables, the museum that is open during concerts and by appointment, a children’s play area, and the Fiddlers kitchen. All are handicapped accessible. Pets and smoking are prohibited.
Events at the museum are underwritten with public funds from the NY State Council of the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the NY State Legislature.
For more information visit their webiste: www.nysotfa.com or Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers’ Assn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.