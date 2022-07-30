PULASKI - A bingo marathon sponsored by the Friends of the Pulaski Public Library, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Pulaski American Legion on 3350 Maple Avenue in Pulaski.
There will be two sessions. Doors will open at 11 a.m., selling will start at noon, with the first game beginning at 1 p.m. The second session will start selling at 4 p.m. with the game to begin at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.