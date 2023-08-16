‘birth/rebirth’ an effective take on ‘Frankenstein’

Marin Ireland as Rose in “birth/rebirth.” Courtesy of Shudder/TNS

Bodies make sense to morgue technician Rose (Marin Ireland) — it’s people that don’t. A pathologist in a Bronx hospital, the socially awkward Rose is comfortable with death, almost flippant about it. It’s a requirement for the job, but she isn’t like other techs, plunging her hand into the bloody incision bisecting the abdomen of a deceased pregnant woman, extracting what she’s looking for with a brutal, emotionless efficiency.

Despite her ease with death, and as an outgrowth of her desire to understand and exert control over the human body, Rose also has an overwhelming drive to create life. Naturally, she has an odd way of going about it, and thus unfolds “birth/rebirth,” the shocking, disturbing and ultimately fascinating debut from director and co-writer Laura Moss.

