OSWEGO - Anthony House by Wellhouse Ministries, Inc. will hold its third annual fundraiser — Black and White Masquerade Ball — at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St., Oswego at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. Tickets for this event are on sale now.
“This event is always a resounding success,” said Kateri Spinella, one of the co-founders and president of Wellhouse Ministries. “Our guests have a great time enjoying a festive evening of great food and fun.”
Guests at the Ball will hear the sounds of the Billionaires, a group of local musicians. Dinner will be prepared and served by the staff of the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center. There will be auctions, a 50/50, door prize giveaways and much more throughout the evening.
Black-and-white attire and masks are required. Guests will have the opportunity to surprise their family and friends at the just-for-fun “Reveal” and group photo opportunities.
To purchase tickets, go online and visit whministries.org or visit The Connection Point, 198 W. First St., downtown Oswego. Only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Individual ticket prices are $65 and groups of eight tickets are available for $455.
This signature event helps raise funds to finance capital project and operational costs of Anthony House in Oswego County, a comfort care home for people who are approaching end-of-life and are in need of 24-hour care and supervision. A safe and loving environment is provided for the people and their families who become a part of Anthony House.
The event is sponsored in part by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Driver’s Village.
For more information, contact Kateri Spinella by calling 315-992-4218, email info@whministries.org or visit http://whministries.org/2020-masquerade-ball.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.