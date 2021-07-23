BLACK RIVER — A local children’s writer has been honored with the New York State Reading Association’s Charlotte Awards. The award, named for the main character in E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, was established “to encourage students to read outstanding literature and ultimately become life-long readers,” according to the association’s website. The award also recognizes the authors and illustrators. The award winning books are decided upon by students throughout the state.
Hope I. Marston, who has been nominated in the past, received the 2021 Charlotte Award for the high school ballot for her book “The Walls Have Ears: A Black Spy in the Confederate White House,” published by White Bird Publications.
After nearly two decades of research, Mrs. Marston published a book based on the true story of a freed slave who had the ability to remember what she hears verbatim of which she made use of to convey information from the Confederate White House to Union troops.
Mrs. Marston said she became intrigued by female Civil War spies such as Elizabeth Van Lew, a wealthy Southern woman who was sympathetic to slaves’ quest for freedom although her family owned slaves and aided the North during the Civil War. She wrote what she describes as a “very simple children’s book” about the spy, which did not sell well. However, through her research, the author discovered a young slave girl — Mary Jane Bowser — who Miss Van Lew took under her wing.
When the young slave girl was hired out as a kitchen servant in the Confederate White House, she was able to obtain integral information on troop movement. She risked her life sneaking out after curfew to pass on the information to Miss Van Lew, who would pass it along to Union officials.
“I wanted to show not all slaves were mistreated and downtrodden,” said Mrs. Marston. “Despite the prevailing attitudes about blacks around the time of the Civil War, many of the slaves were highly intelligent and had a drive to improve their situation, even to the point of risking their lives to gain freedom for their people.”
More than a century after her death, Mrs. Bowser was inducted into the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame in Fort Huachuca, Ariz., for her work in the war.
As a former school librarian, Mrs. Marston knows the significance of receiving the honor. She feels the award will lead to more people becoming aware of the book and reading the story of the Civil War spy.
Mrs. Marston has authored more than 30 books, including more than a dozen children’s books, and several historical novels for young adults. The retired school librarian is the author of the “My Little Book of Animals” picture book series, has published a young adult historical novel, “Against the Tides: The Valor of Margaret Wilson” and a middle reader, “Eye on the Iditarod: Aisling’s Quest.” Her local history novel, “The Powder Monkey: Sackets Harbor, the War of 1812,” was made into a play by Craig Thornton and performed on Sackets Harbor Central School stage.
The author has received many honors, including being named a Charlotte Award 2006 finalist for “Isaac Johnson: From Slave to Stonecutter,” Picture Book of the Year 2007 finalist by Foreword Magazine, Junior Literary Guild Selection and a Certificate of Commendation from the American Association of State and Local History.
The Black River resident’s “My Little...” series of award-winning wildlife picture books has more than 130,000 copies in print. Her “My Little Book of Manatees” was voted Best Picture Book of the Year in 2007 by the Adirondack Center for Writing. “My Little Book of Bald Eagles” received the 2012 Next Generation INDIE Book Award in the Best Children’s Juvenile Nonfiction category.
Mrs. Marston also collaborated with Gerald Boreland and Dale Fikes in writing “Rising From The Rubble: The Restoration Of Boldt Castle” which recently has gone into its second printing with Secant Publishing of Salisbury, Md.
To learn more about the author visit https://www.hopeirvinmarston.com/.
