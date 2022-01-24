LOWVILLE — After a two-year hiatus, some rescheduling and deep consideration, the Lewis County Historical Society’s Black River Valley Concert Series is on.
As the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 took hold early in the month, the society decided to postpone the first concert scheduled for Jan. 15, and make remaining calls on a concert-by-concert basis. But because it is the society’s second-largest fundraiser of the year and contracts have already been signed with the artists, officials decided last week that the shows must go on.
That does not mean that the group is throwing caution to the wind.
“We are requiring masks and we have set up the Blue Room so that there is a lot of social distancing. The band is all vaccinated and ready to go and absolutely thrilled about having the concert,” said Marian Opela, who is in charge of organizing the series for the Historical Society. “Generally speaking, our clientele is very careful and they’re not going to come if they don’t feel that it’s going to be safe … so yeah, we’re going to do it.”
The society decided on Tuesday to also require vaccination for attendees as an additional layer of protection for concert goers, musicians and staff.
Although it won’t be possible for the first concert, the society is working to be able to livestream the concerts in the future.
“The Historical Society is committed to doing this in whatever format is most appropriate,” Mrs. Opela said. “It is providing a service to the community that we feel is important and supporting the artists and we want to continue.”
The series was canceled in 2020 after the first concert in March and was canceled in 2021.
For the first time, the series features a number of local acts in addition to national touring artists.
Kicking off with the popular Double Barrel Blues Band out of Syracuse on Saturday, the series will then feature local sensation Due North with a “honky-tonk style and down home sound” on Feb. 12. Lowville’s own Christian-pop trio Undefeated will perform Feb. 26.
Brooklyn-based artist Katie Martucci will mix “folk sensibilities with pop, jazz, choral and chamber music” on March 12. Nashville bluegrass band Runaway Home will return to the series’ stage March 26.
Annie and the Hedonists will round out the series on April 9 with a mix of blues, swing and folk-influenced interpretations of ladies who sang the blues in the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $18 at the Historical Society, 7552 S. State St.; Cafe Z, 7594 S. State St.; or Dr. Guitar, 154 Court St., Watertown.
At the door, adult tickets are $20, student tickets are $12, and families with up to two adults and four children are $45.
Concerts in the series, which has been running for almost 20 years, take place on the Blue Room stage in the society’s South State Street building.
Wine and dessert will be available. Masks are required for concert goers.
For more information, call 315-376-8957.
