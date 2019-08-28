Black River Fall Fest: Music, crafts and family fun

WATERTOWN — The Downtown Business Association is hosting the 2019 Black River Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 on Public Square in historic downtown Watertown.
The free family event will offer over 25 craft and food vendors, live music all day, a special Kids Zone, a karate demonstration by American Kang Duk Won and a farmers market at J.B. Wise Place.
The live music schedule is as follows:
10 to 11:30 a.m.: My Manic Mind
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Gary Walts
1 to 2:30 p.m.: Joshua Bremner
2:30 to 4 p.m.: Tom Gagnon
The American Kang Duk Won Karate demonstration will commence At 1 p.m.
New this year will be a Gaga Pit in the Kids Zone and free face painting and balloon twisting. Volunteers from Treehouse Day Care will supervise the Gaga Pit, which is used to play a gentler form of dodge ball.
For more information, go www.blackriverfallfest.com or email watertowndba@gmail.com.
