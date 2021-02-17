RAYMONDVILLE — Steven C. Cobb had a good week earlier this month with his black & white artistic views of Northern New York.
Two paintings he entered in different exhibits took top prizes.
His “River Road Barn,” an oil on canvass, was named Best of Show at the 2021 Winter on the River exhibit at River Muse Art Gallery in Clayton.
His oil on masonite, “River Path,” won Best in Show at the 2021 Black & White Juried Art Exhibition hosted by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, Potsdam.
Mr. Cobb’s oil painting “Trout Brook in Water” also received third place in the two-dimensional category at the River Muse exhibit.
Mr. Cobb, a self-taught artist who lives in Raymondville with his wife, Susan, began painting seriously five years ago. He now paints for a living.
“I’m happily supported by my wife,” he said. “It works out well.”
Mr. Cobb, 62, who had a “brief stint” as an art major at SUNY New Paltz, worked 24 years for Sullivan’s Office Supply. When the company was sold, Mr. Cobb said he was “given his walking papers.”
“I always said that when I had the time, I would go back to my art,” he said.
And when he did, he started turning heads.
“I started painting and blew everybody away because I really hadn’t done much of it at all,” Mr. Cobb said. “Everybody was like, ‘I didn’t know you could do that.’”
Mr. Cobb, an avid fly fisherman, has become best known for his paintings of fish.
“That’s what got me started in painting fish,” he said. “I do a lot of trout.”
But last summer, he began a series of black & white paintings.
“I think it all stemmed from my mood,” Mr. Cobb said. “It was a tough first six months, I believe, for every artist in the world. There was nothing going on. That influenced my desire to go towards a little more austere black and white.”
Mr. Cobb once also dabbled in black and white photography, which also influences his paintings. To create a painting, he typically takes a quick snapshot of a scene.
“I always tell everybody that the worst photo is the best,” he said. “I don’t take a lot of time composing. I just throw a lot of snapshots around and pick and choose. The bad photograph is just an idea. And it gives me liberty, when I’m painting from a photograph, not to just paint it exactly as I see it.”
The structure for the basis of his award-winning 16-inch-by-20-inch “River Road Barn” is in Norfolk, not far from Mr. Cobb’s residence.
“I’ve gone by that barn hundreds of times,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite back roads to take. When I started doing black and whites this summer, I thought winter would be the best time to take reference photos.”
Barns, Mr. Cobb said, are an iconic part of the north country landscape.
“And far too many are falling into disrepair and disappearing,” he said. “I think it’s important to somehow document them. Although they aren’t exact replications of the barns themselves, it’s my hope that they convey the feeling and mood of them as part of the area landscape.”
His award-winning 24-inch-by-32-inch “River Path” is based on a quick snapshot he took along the Saranac River while he was fishing.
“It was a very, very nondescript picture in color,” Mr. Cobb said. “But the high contrast and graduations in the shadows made for a really dramatic depiction in black and white.”
Mr. Cobb works can be found at Gallery 46 in Lake Placid. He said he’s also working on having his creations displayed and for sale at River Muse and other galleries.
His website is at www.quietraquette.com
The results of the 2021 Winter on the River exhibit at River Muse Art Gallery:
Best of Show, Steven V. Cobb, Raymondville, “River Road Barn,” oil on canvas.
First prize, two-dimensional: Jan Byington, Clayton, for oil, “Seasonal Slumber.”
Second place, two dimensional, William Christopherson, Watertown, watercolor, “Depauville Early Winter, Study.”
Third place, two dimensional: Steven V. Cobb, oil “Trout Brook in Winter.”
Honorable mention, two dimensional watercolor: Sarah Walsemann, Carthage, “The Hunt.”
First place, three-dimensional: Kim Conner, Clayton, stained glass and driftwood wind chime.
Second place, three-dimensional: Kristy Hoover, Watertown, ceramic lidded jar.
Third place, three dimensional: Cliff Smith, Copenhagen, lamp constructed from butternut and wrought iron.
The exhibit is on display at the gallery, 229 John St., through March 6.
The 2021 Black & White Juried Art Exhibition hosted by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council awarded just one award, Mr. Cobb’s best in show.
The SLCAC exhibit is only available on its website, slcartscouncil.org, due to the pandemic and social distancing.
“We are hoping to have in-person exhibits later this year, but will see how things are as we get closer,” said Naomi Pitkin, SLC Arts outreach coordinator said.
