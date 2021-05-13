Museums around the country are participating in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
The 2021 program begins on Armed Forces Day, Saturday. It ends on Labor Day, Sept. 6. The program is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and museums offering free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve.
More than 2,000 museums across America participate in Blue Star Museums each summer. According to the National Endowment for the Arts, the following north country museums are taking part in the program:
n The Antique Boat Museum in Clayton
n The Frederic Remington Art Museum in Ogdensburg
n The Saranac Laboratory Museum in Saranac Lake
The Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse is also taking part in the program.
The Everson Museum has a long-standing partnership with the Syracuse VA Medical Center that includes creative arts programming for Veterans and presenting works from the Center’s Veterans Creative Arts Festival. The museum is also partnering with the organization Women Veterans Empowered & Thriving, a reintegration program for women veterans that utilizes creative workshops.
“Like the resilience that military families demonstrate time and again, the Everson Museum of Art is an example of resiliency in the arts sector over the past year,” Ann Eilers, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts said in a news release.
“We are grateful to the Everson Museum of Arts for their leadership in strengthening community through their participation in the Blue Star Museums program this summer.”
Find the full list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
