CAPE VINCENT — The headliner for the Stroll on Broadway Music Fest set for this village on Saturday was rambling his way west earlier this month, but he’s looking forward to leaving more musical footprints at Saturday’s sixth annual event here.
“I do a lot of driving, and this is a long one,” renowned bluesman Tas Cru said in a phone interview while paused in Montana at a rest area “somewhere” east of Billings. “But I had some things along the way and I’ve had some help, so it’s all good.”
Tas Cru, aka Rick Bates of Chaumont, is accustomed to traveling the U.S. where his brand of blues has become well known. His latest album, “Broke Down Busted Up” has been nominated for best acoustic blues album by the 15th annual Blues Blast Musical Awards and the Independent Blues Awards has nominated it in three categories.
In Montana earlier this month, Mr. Bates performed at the Riverfront Blues Festival in Libby on the banks of the Kootenai River.
“I’m happy to be here because it’s the only continental state that I’ve never been in,” Mr. Bates said. “Now, I’ve got them all.”
More than a dozen musical acts are scheduled to perform at Saturday’s Stroll on Broadway. The day combines sidewalk sales, artist demonstrations and entertainment for children. The outdoor musical performances will be along Broadway Street. Admission is free.
Mr. Bates will be involved in three shows: two acoustical ones with his musical partner Mary Ann Casale of Hannawa Falls on the patio at Cup of Joy Cafe, 288 E. Broadway at 1:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., and one with his full band at the bandstand at the Village Green at 5:45 p.m. as the Stroll’s main act.
Mr. Bates said his full band will be at the bandstand concert: bass player Bob Purdy, keyboardist Scott Ebner and percussionist Arthur James. Ms. Casale will provide some lead and backing vocals. The band performed last weekend at BBQ & Blues in Chaumont.
“We’re going to play a lot of original music and tunes I like to call songs that I wished I wrote,” Mr. Bates said.
The band, Mr. Bates said, has been featuring the vocals of Ms. Casale “more out front” recently.
“She’s gotten a bigger chunk of our repertoire to do some lead vocals, as well as those stunning harmonies that she does,” Mr. Bates said. “So we can mix it up a little more than we’ve done in the past.”
Ms. Casale said her vocals allow for more musical diversity for the band.
“It’s fun because we get to do some women-based songs — the women in blues like Etta James, Bonnie Raitt — different songs than if Tas was to sing his own originals. I do mostly covers when I sing with him.”
Ms. Casale said that at their Saturday acoustic shows at Cup of Joy, patrons may hear two different types of blues. “Some of the songs we do as a duo, we do as a band,” she said. “They can hear the different ways of doing a couple of different songs.”
The two performers have performed previously at the Stroll on Broadway.
“I advertised it on social media and saw people that I knew from my area who had never been to Cape Vincent,” she said. “They didn’t realize exactly how close it was, how beautiful it was and how nice the ride was along the river. They were surprised how nice of a little community it is. They had no idea.”
The band at Saturday’s evening concert, Mr. Bates said, also plans to do a few tunes from his upcoming album, tentatively titled, “Riffin The Blue,” to be released later in the year. Ms. Casale provides main and backing vocals on the album and also wrote a couple of songs for it.
“The new album is more back to the rock edge stuff,” Mr. Bates said. “But it’s still a mix of styles from blues to rock-influenced songs and also some gospel-influenced things. It’s back to the higher energy electric sound.”
Mr. Bates said he wanted to do something different with “Broke Down Busted Up.”
“It’s kind of funny that I’ve gotten some awards and nominations in the acoustic blues realm, and a few talent buyers at festivals have gotten in their heads that I’ve turned into an acoustic artist,” Mr. Bates said. “Partly because of the album, but partly because Mary Ann and I are playing a lot more acoustic gigs than maybe people are used to seeing what we’ve done in the past.”
The musical “Stroll” begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and continues through dusk. Other performers scheduled:
Sarah Parker Ada, Peg Dolan, Emma Bee, River Brain Trust, Carly Bassinger, The Flanigans, Qill & Plow, The Schmoovers, Midnight Ryders, Louis Watterson, Loren and L.J. Barrigar, Gary Walts and Dan Duggan & Peg Lynn.
The details
n WHAT: Sixth annual Stroll on Broadway Music Fest.
n WHERE/WHEN: Downtown Cape Vincent, 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday.
n FEATURING: Music, sidewalk sales, kids entertainment, artists’ deminstrations.
n MAIN ACT: Tas Cru and band, 5:45 p.m. at the Village Green stage.
n COST: Free admission.
n OF NOTE: Broadway Street will not be closed but the side streets along Broadway will be closed, from Esselstyne to Market streets.
