Bob Barker, longtime host of “The Price Is Right,” in 2007. He died Saturday at the age of 99. (Jonathan Alcorn via Zuma Press Wire/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Bob Barker, the TV game-show legend who hosted “The Price Is Right” for more than three decades and became one of the country’s most prominent animal rights activists, has died. He was 99.

Barker died at home of natural causes, according to publicist Roger Neal, who confirmed the death on behalf of Nancy Burnet, Barker’s longtime friend and overseer of Barker’s care.

Betty White gets a visit from Bob Barker and his basset hound Mr. Hubbard on her show “The Pet Set,” in 1971. (Globe Photos/Zuma Press Wire/TNS)
ENTER-BARKER-OBIT-4-ZUM

Bob Barker, longtime host of “The Price Is Right,” poses with the famous “Barker’s Beauties” while celebrating the 30th anniversary of the show. (Monty Brinton/Zuma Press Wire/TNS)
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.