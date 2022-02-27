These heads of state are on a spring.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee introduced its complete collection of presidential collectibles on Monday. The entire set of 45 presidents — Grover Cleveland served two separate terms in the late 1800s — sells for $1,250, or $30 each.
“Historically, Donald Trump has had more bobbleheads than any other president in history,” museum co-founder Phil Sklar told the Daily News. “Some of those have been flattering, while others not so much.”
He anticipates William Henry Harrison, the nation’s ninth president, will be a less-popular seller only because his administration lasted just a month. He fell ill and died 31 days after his inauguration in 1841.
Sklar’s company first produced presidential bobbleheads in 2016. In 2020, they were surprised to learn that there were 15 U.S. leaders who never had a bobblehead before.
“We decided to produce bobbleheads of those presidents for the exhibit and named it the Neglected Presidents Series,” Sklar said.
The series became very popular and that led to the idea of having a set of all the presidents.
Sklar said that in the beginning they had issues with some of the figurines looking similar to each other. As they learned to work with colors and details, Sklar said the biggest challenge became nailing the most specific details associated with each president.
“We wanted to make sure people could glance at it for a split second and tell exactly who it is,” he said. “Since presidents are so recognizable, we have to put even more work into nailing the likeness.”
Abraham Lincoln’s figure was the hardest to meet the museum’s standards and saw the most revisions. Lincoln served as president from 1861 until his assassination in 1865.
“The bobbleheads are hand-sculpted based on many pictures, so it is a very detailed and intricate process,” he said. “I know the sculptors were getting frustrated when we kept asking for little tweaks, but we wanted to make sure each one was a great representation.”
The attention to detail went beyond faces. Making sure the outfits worn by the presidents were consistent with clothing of their era was time consuming.
The presidents who were southpaws are depicted by bobbleheads waving with their left hands. Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served four terms from 1933 until his death in 1945 and battled polio, is available either standing or seated in a wheelchair.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum also sells replicas of political candidates who didn’t quite make it to the top spot.
One of those bobbleheads depicts Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders sporting the big mittens he famously wore to President Biden’s inauguration. Another features Indiana Republican Mike Pence at the 2020 vice presidential debate, where a black fly landed on his white hair. Those bobbleheads cost $25.
President Biden’s dogs Major, Commander and the late Champ are also available in bobblehead form, as is White House cat Willow.
The Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum was founded in February 2019 by collectors Sklar and Brad Novak. It has more than 6,500 statuettes on display, mostly figures from sports and entertainment , according to the company website.
Last week, the hall introduced a collaboration with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to pay homage to the Black players who championed America’s pastime before the sport was integrated.
That Black History Month promotion allows baseball and bobblehead enthusiasts to assemble a collection of statuettes resembling the bigger bronze statues housed within the Negro Leagues museum in Kansas City, Mo. The exhibit includes replicas of Josh Gibson, Cool Papa Bell and Satchel Paige.
