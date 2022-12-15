Boeheim Foundation donates art gift bags to area children

FULTON - CNY Community Arts Center has announced that the Boeheim Foundation, in collaboration with Kingart, will be donating 200 gift bags filled with art supplies to the CNY Community Arts Center for local school age children in Fulton from 4:30-6 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 18. Jim and Juli Boeheim will be in attendance from 5-6 p.m. for photo opps and to distribute the gift bags to the children who attended the afternoon performance of the Jingle Bells Jury Christmas Play, along with kids in the Youth Arts Program and any school age children in need. The CNY Community Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
“The Boeheim Foundation has been supporting Arty Camp and Artycation for several years, providing scholarship funds and supporting families who choose art education for their child,” said Youth Arts Coordinator Bonnie McClellan. “We are thrilled to have such a wonderful donation from the Boeheim Foundation and delighted children will get a gift of art supplies to continue their creativity at home. This is an amazing opportunity for the families in our community.”
