Boeheim Foundation donates art gift bags to area children

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

A mixture of rain and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.