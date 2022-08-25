1928 airliner open for tours, flights in Oswego County through Sunday

The Liberty Air Museum’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor is one of America’s oldest operating airliners. The public is invited to view the aircraft for free at the Oswego County Airport, 40 Airport Drive, Fulton, through Sunday. Tickets for brief flights can be purchased in advance online at FlyTheFord.org or by calling 877-952-5395. Photo courtesy of Experimental Aircraft Association

FULTON — The Experimental Aircraft Association is inviting people to visit — and take a flight aboard — one of America’s oldest operating airliners: the Liberty Air Museum’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor.

Local EAA Chapter 486 is presenting the event at the Oswego County Airport, 40 Airport Drive, just off County Route 176 in Fulton. There is no charge to view the airliner. Hearing protection is recommended in the vicinity of the aircraft and ear plugs will be available.

