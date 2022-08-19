Book ticket to fly today – Oswego County Airport hosts one of nation’s oldest airliners Aug. 25 to 28

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) Local Chapter -486 presents the Liberty Air Museum’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor, one of America’s oldest operating airliners. The public is invited to come view the aircraft at the Oswego County Airport, 40 Airport Drive, Fulton, from Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28. People can also go online at FlyTheFord.org to book a 30-minute flight aboard America’s first luxury airliner for a fee. For more information, call 1-877-952-5395. Photo courtesy of EAA photographer.

FULTON – The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) welcomes people to come visit – and take a flight aboard – one of America’s oldest operating airliners, the Liberty Air Museum’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor. This aircraft brings the elegance of early aviation to Oswego County Thursday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 28.

Local EAA Chapter -486 presents this special event at the Oswego County Airport, 40 Airport Drive, just off County Route 176, in Fulton. There is no charge to view the airliner and staff recommends people bring their cameras and save room on their phones for pictures. Hearing protection is recommended in the vicinity of the aircraft and ear plugs will be made available.

