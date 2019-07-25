Books of local interest
Ogdensburg native Steve Stark has self-published, through Sweetgrass Books, the picture book, “Nature Through My Eyes, Colorado.”
The book consists of more than 40 images of the state of Colorado taken over a five-year period. Included are mountains, mesas, eagles and elk shown in all seasons and times of the day.
Mr. Stark moved to Colorado seven years ago from California after he retired from Lawrence Livermore National Lab as staff photographer. In 2007, he committed himself to nature photography full time.
Mr. Stark graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1966. After graduating from LeMoyne College in Syracuse, he spent seven years in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1981.
The hardcover picture book is available at amazon.com for $17.70.
Chris Love, Theresa, has self-published, through Amazon Digital Services, the novel “City of Red: Part 1,” part of the “Machetti Legacy.”
The novel concerns Olivia Desantis, who in 1940 gives birth to a son through infidelity. Her husband forces her to give the child away. She does, and regrets her decision for the rest of her life. Three decades later, that child, Alfonso Machetti, has grown to become a captain in the Scarlatti crime family in Cold Harbor City. His life is turned upside down when the entire Scarlatti family is murdered and he is exiled to a lawless prison. While incarcerated, Alfonso loses himself in the depths of his own madness, only to eventually learn of his birth mother. Olivia is dying, and has asked her husband to let her see her son one last time before it’s too late.
Mr. Love will host a book signing at 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Paddock Arcade, 1 Public Square.
“City of Red” is available at amazon.com for $12.
Mr. Love, a native of South Carolina, is a disabled combat veteran who served with , having served from 2005 to 2010. After suffering injuries from an explosion in Afghanistan, he became a stay-at-home dad and now has five children with his wife of 10 years, Lila. In 2018, he was elected as trustee for the village of Theresa.
William Edward Utley and Patricia Kay Scott have self-published, through iUniverse, the history book, “Fort Niagara: The Key to the Inland Oceans and the French Movement to Dominate North America.”
The book explores the span of history when New France was established in present-day Canada and expanded to the Niagara River with the Iroquois territory. It summarizes how the French fur trade developed in the 16th century, how the Iroquois gained the Niagara River in the mid-17th century and how the Iroquois controlled the river as the French became established traders in the Great Lakes.
The final chapters of the 416-page book describe the importance of Fort Niagara leading up to the French and Indian War. The fort is near Youngstown, on the eastern bank of the Niagara River at its mouth, on Lake Ontario.
Mr. Utley has a bachelor’s degree in history from Syracuse University and holds a master’s degree in military history from Norwich University. Ms. Scott graduated from the anthropology department at SUNY Buffalo and is best known for her role as the co-director of the 1979-1990 Archaeology in Progress Project at Old Fort Niagara.
Their book is available at online retailers for $29 hardcover, $43 softcover and $13 as an e-book.
