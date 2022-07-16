MASSENA — Ladies and gentlemen, start your frogs!
It’s July, which means it’s the return of the Massena Recreation Department’s annual Boss Frog Jumping Contest as part of the department’s summer recreation program. The first jump is set for 9:30 a.m. July 21 at the Massena Arena.
The frogs start in the center of a circle and have 45 seconds to leap to the finish line.
Handlers can try one of several techniques to try and get the frog moving, from blowing on it, slapping the floor behind it or even talking words of encouragement. They just can’t touch the frog or stomp their feet.
If past contests are any indication, there will be some serious jumpers in the mix, with some frogs big and small racing to the finish line in under 10 seconds.
On the flip side, there undoubtedly will be frogs that will sit in the center of the circle, refusing to budge from the competition area.
The frogs come in all shapes and sizes, some so small that they can barely be seen on the Massena Arena floor — and so big that their handlers had trouble handling them. In some cases, participants bring multiple frogs and hope the one they select for the competition will be a winner.
As in past years, the competition is broken down into three age groups — 5 and younger, 6 to 9 and 10 and older.
“We’ll have prizes for first, second and third for the three separate age categories,” Recreation Director Michael P. McCabe said.
The top finisher in each age group also moves on to the Boss Frog finals, where they compete for the Big Frog title and their name to be emblazoned on a traveling trophy.
Contestants can pre-register by sending a message on the Recreation Department’s Facebook page at http://wdt.me/y6CSYf or by calling 315-769-3161. Registration will also be accepted the day of the event.
“Pre-registration would be preferred,” Mr. McCabe said.
The event is part of the department’s summer recreation program, which began June 27 and runs until Aug. 5. Playgrounds for the drop-in program will be set up at Nightengale, Jefferson and Madison elementary schools and Alcoa Field. Participants can enjoy activities at the playgrounds, trips to the Massena Town Beach, including an all-day affair on Wednesdays, and field trips.
