PULASKI — A red carpet premiere for cast and crew was held at the Kallet Theater on Aug. 19 for the horror movie, “Brain Hunter: New Breed 1987,” which had some scenes shot in Watertown.
Creator/co-director Robert Resto and co-director and unit production manager Michelle DiBernardo of DiBernardo Productions, Syracuse, welcomed the guests to the historic theater.
“This was the first screening for ‘Brainhunter: New Breed 1987’ and it is already back in the editing room,” Ms. DiBernardso said in a news release. “Expect some changes. The opening scene is already longer.”
Ms. DiBernardo and Mr. Resto expect the next screening will be around this Halloween in the Northern New York area.
The film’s plot concerns FBI agent Maxine Richard (played by Maritza Brikisak), who teams up with a retired detective from Wisconsin, James Slant, played by John Fiore (Gigi from “The Sopranos”) who has come face-to-face and battled this “Brain Hunter” creature before.
Mr. Resto had previously shot “The Brainhunter” on a low budget in 2013 and wanted to reboot the film with an 80’s vibe, reflecting the horror films he grew up watching.
“Brainhunter: New Breed 1987” was shot in Cicero at the Cicero Police Department; North Syracuse at Collectibles Galore and North Syracuse Cemetery; Lakeland at the Western Ranch Inn, Diamond Market and Doug D’Elia Gallery in Syracuse; an Industrial building in Watertown and many private residences throughout Central New York.
Ms. DiBernardo said that she and partner Mr. Resto put $50,000 into the communities.
At the Kallet Theatre Aug. 19 premiere, DiBernardo Productions also featured three of its trailers: “The Hostage Wife,” shot in Ohio; “3 Days in the Woods: Killin’ Time,” shot in Central New York and Mr. Resto’s “Z Dead End,” which is still in production and being shot in Newburgh, Orange County.
Ms. DiBernardo said that at the premiere the following local actors showed up to see themselves on screen: Samuel DiBernardo, Kailee Stevenson, Ed Abbate, Mira Grimm, Thomas Van Epps, Laura Stisser, Colleen Murphy, Stephanie Ward, Jerome Coleman, David Gilmore, Tai Shaw, Glenn Curry, Joshua Montague, Jamie Morgan, Ally Corron, John DiBernardo, Mmagkosi Anita Tau, Bucky, Jason and Katrina MIles and Brandy Marino.
Ms. DiBernardo added, “The evening wasn’t complete without the brain cake to be smashed with a pick ax provided by Lee Ann Vanchard of Watertown, a close family friend.”
The goal of her company, Ms. DiBernardo said, is to bring “Hollywood to Central New York.”
“We’re not just looking at large budgets but are willing to help filmmakers with small budgets as well,” she said. “Central New York is a breathtaking place to shoot films with so much character that so many have yet to see.”
The company, she said, is always looking for crew, talent, investors or anyone looking to get into the entertainment industry.
For info, go to www.DiBernardoProductions.Media, or email to DiBernardoProductionsLLC@gmail.com.
