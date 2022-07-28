‘Brainhunter 1987’ film to premiere Aug. 19 in Pulaski
PULASKI — DiBernardo Productions, Syracuse, will host the cast/crew premiere of its new horror film, “Brainhunter: New Breed 1987,” at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19 at the Kallet Theatre, 4842 N Jefferson St.
The film was partially shot in Watertown in February at a former factory site off West Main Street. The movie is a sequel to the 2013 film, “The Brain Hunter.”
The Aug. 19 premiere is also open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a cash bar and red carpet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. After the film, at 8:30 p.m., there will be a Q&A cast and crew session. From 9 to 10 p.m., there will be a cash bar.
Pre-sale tickets purchased before Aug. 5 are $10. Tickets at the door will be $15. For tickets and more information, go to wdt.me/brainhuntertickets
For a trailer, go to YouTube and search for the title.
