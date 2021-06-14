BRASHER FALLS — Although casino gaming compact funds are available, the Brasher Town Board wants to use the money for local Brasher events rather than July’s Bassmaster Elite Series in Waddington.
Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said the Bassmaster event brings people to the area to watch the event, and they’ve contributed to the tournament in the past.
“The Bassmasters itself is a very recognized project. Last year we couldn’t give anything because we didn’t have any casino money coming in,” he said.
He said they have available casino funding this year that could be used to support the tournament.
“In the past I think we’ve donated $2,500. We do have some money in the bank that we can afford it to try and bring everybody back to the north country and get out doing things,” Mr. Peets said. “I think if we do something like this, we definitely have to open up some funding in the casino funds to do some other things that we normally do in the town, like the car show and the summer fest.”
He said an outdoor “movie under the stars” has also been proposed, and they would like to have “band nights” using a pavilion near the municipal building “that we haven’t really had a chance to fully utilize for that type of activity.”
He said, if they contributed to Bassmasters, it likely wouldn’t be the $2,500 they had done in the past.
“$2,500 might not be our normal year,” he said. “This is going to be a little different type of year for Bassmasters. I think it’s just trying to get people to start back up again.”
Mr. Peets said it was up to the board to decide if they wanted to support this year’s fishing tournament, and board member Derek Bellinger suggested the money should be used locally for the car show and summer festival rather than spend it for a non-Brasher event. Other board members agreed.
“We do have some money in the bank that we can spend on those items, Mr. Peets said. “The decision would be that we’re not going to support the Bassmasters this year. We’ll try it next year.”
Because of COVID-19, last year’s Tri-Town Summer Festival and the town’s car show were canceled. No information has been released about a 2021 Tri-Town Summer Festival, but Mr. Peets said they can start thinking about the car show.
“I think there is some support for the car show. I think the timing is something that maybe we could set up so it coincides with the summer festival. Instead of August, maybe doing it in July and maybe keeping it as simple as possible this year,” he said. “I think right now if you look at some of the other car shows going on, lots of cars are showing up. If you follow some of the guidelines... if we can come up with a plan on how we can do it, I think getting a car show would be something that would be very beneficial to the town.”
He suggested they start looking at potential dates.
“Maybe we can do it on a weekend if it doesn’t conflict with anything else,” he said.
Florence Patterson, founder and chief executive officer of Pamoja International Cultural Exchange, Inc., has proposed the outdoor movie night, which Mr. Peets said would be done near the municipal building.
“She agreed that she would do it here. It would be in the parking lot. I even said that we would have a town truck come by and pick up all the equipment since she doesn’t have a truck,” he said.
Board members didn’t make a commitment on that event until they have more information, but Mr. Peets said it could also be good for the community.
“We want to try to get the community back together. I think we’ve all had enough for a long time and want to see each other again,” he said.
