WATERTOWN — Festival-goers will again be able to enjoy Italian dishes, cannoli and other desserts, a bocce ball tournament and the Miss Italia contest as the 36th annual Bravo Italiano Festival is set to return this summer.
Last year’s festival was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic but will return at the Watertown Municipal Arena from Aug. 27 to 29.
On Monday night, the City Council informally agreed to lower the fee for the use of the arena for the event from $3,500 to $2,500. The Italian American Civic Association puts on the festival.
In April, Julian Alteri, chairman of the festival, sent a letter to the city seeking a reduction in fees for this year’s event, blaming “the fiscal impact of the pandemic on our club and its inability to schedule and host events.”
“We’ve had a tough year for the organization,” he said in thanking the city for helping the club out with its request. “We didn’t have any events because the club was closed during the pandemic.”
Despite the objection from city Parks and Recreation staff, council members agreed to lower the fees if the club actually was impacted by the pandemic.
“Only if the difficulties is COVID,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said.
Now that the club is getting a financial break, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo warned other organizations might come forward with similar requests that will blamed on the pandemic.
The club also is asking for another multi-year contract that would begin in 2022, adding it’s had a good relationship with the city. The city is proposing the same agreement as the current one.
The festival was last held in 2019 when it returned to the arena after a three-year absence when the event was at the civic association’s Bellew Avenue clubhouse.
Many of the same activities and traditions will return to this year’s festival, Mr. Alteri said.
“We’re working hard to try to make it the best it’s ever been,” he said.
After many years, the 5K and Mile Pasta Run will be back at the arena and Jefferson Community College.
For the first time, the bocce tournament will be separated out and held the weekend before the festival. A Saturday night dance is being added this year. Fred & the Eds will perform.
