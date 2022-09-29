OSWEGO – Kids, kids, and more kids, along with parents and local officials officially opened the newly-completed $550,000 Brieitbeck Park playground Friday, Sept. 23, and the smiles graced adult faces while the children’s laughter made all smile even more.

Last December, the city of Oswego secured a $413,000 grant from New York State Department of State to pay for the cost of the project, while the Common Council approved an additional $140,000 in funding to complete the project. The playground was designed by Ithaca based Parkitechs in consultation with city personnel and installed by Parkitechs and the Oswego Dept. of Public Works.

