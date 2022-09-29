OSWEGO – Kids, kids, and more kids, along with parents and local officials officially opened the newly-completed $550,000 Brieitbeck Park playground Friday, Sept. 23, and the smiles graced adult faces while the children’s laughter made all smile even more.
Last December, the city of Oswego secured a $413,000 grant from New York State Department of State to pay for the cost of the project, while the Common Council approved an additional $140,000 in funding to complete the project. The playground was designed by Ithaca based Parkitechs in consultation with city personnel and installed by Parkitechs and the Oswego Dept. of Public Works.
Mayor William Barlow gave his thoughts after the ribbon-cutting successfully accomplished by a young girl with giant scissors standing next to the mayor.
“This was one of those projects we’ve been working on for a few years now,” the mayor began. “The old playground was aging and becoming dangerous. And with all the other improvements going on in Breitbeck, with the splashpad, mini-golf, the overlooks, and the basketball courts, it was critical to get this playground done as soon as possible. So, luckily we secured the grant last year and got to work on it this year and got it done before the weather turned so kids can enjoy it for a couple weeks.”
The round spinning, turning platform pushed by kids while others rode round and round “is actually the first wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round in central New York,” Barlow noted.
“The designs, obviously, were to mimic our lighthouse and like being on the water. So, that’s why you see the lighthouse look up top and the paintings on the fixtures.
“Parkitechs is the consultant we worked with,” Barlow continued, “and really, we kind of tell Parkitechs what we want to see in the playground, and then they come up with a couple different iterations, and I get to pick one.”
The entire ground surface is soft, rubbery in some places and covered in wood chips in others. “That was important to make it ADA-accessible for the wheelchair merry-go-round,” Barlow said.
I asked Barlow whether any more projects would be going in here.
“No, this should be it,” he said. “A fitness court we did earlier this year. This playground was really the last thing for Breitbeck Park that we wanted to get done. Happy to finally get it done.”
But it wasn’t all smiles for the mayor as he got a little down on his perception of his parenting skills.
“I couldn’t be a dad,” he said. And when asked why by those around him, he said, “I gave the kid scissors.”
He cheered up a bit when reminded that he did tell the young girl not to run with them. So, he didn’t do so badly after all, and there is still hope for him.
