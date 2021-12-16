Brewerton Center for the Arts Community Holiday Concert

BREWERTON - A Community Holiday Concert will be held at the Brewerton Center for the Arts, 9660 Brewerton Road, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this free event.
The following local performers will be at the concert: Shannon Dinan’s Dance Craze Dancers: “Charlie Brown Medley” by Grace Woodford, “Frosty the Snowman” by Saidee & Aubree Murphy, “Christmas Grace” by Grace Woodford; songs with Brittany Deltoro; reading of “The Night Before Christmas”: Breckan Paninski with Stella and Vaida Ciciarelli; Deirdre McCarthy - harpist; and Christmas carols with members of NoXcuse.
In order to operate at full capacity, all are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at the door. Wearing a mask is strongly recommended. Subject to change to follow NYS law and CDC recommendations.
Children under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information about the Brewerton Center for the Arts visit https://www.brewertoncenterforthearts.org or call 315-676-5838.
