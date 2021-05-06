SYRACUSE — The latest Broadway in Syracuse season, which has seen show dates announced and postponed, has released a new schedule as organizers hope for the best, but continuing an all-or-nothing approach.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered live performances, but vaccinations and lower case counts are giving new hope to the M&T Bank Broadway Season.
Last summer, Famous Artists, which hosts the M&T Bank Broadway Season, announced that its 2021 season would kick off in February with “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” It would also be highlighted by an early summer run of the mega-hit “Hamilton.”
Of course, rising COVID case rates caused Famous Artists to reshuffle its schedule. Now, the season is scheduled to begin in October with “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
“Hamilton” is also still on for the season, rescheduled to March 15-27 of 2022.
Despite the hiccups in the season’s scheduling, Albert Nocciolino, president and CEO of Famous Artists, said the support from the public has been unwavering. When the season was announced, subscribers renewed at rate of 98%, he said.
“And that was while we were shut down, not knowing exactly when the shows would be rescheduled,” Mr. Nocciolino said. “For me, that’s support. That’s patience and loyalty.”
Mr. Nocciolino has presented shows for nearly 40 years. In addition to directing the Broadway subscription seasons in Syracuse and other cities, he is also responsible for producing and co-producing shows on Broadway and other national touring shows across the country. Mr. Nocciolino also co-produced with the Independent Presenters Network various Broadway and national tours such as “Kinky Boots,” “Ragtime,” “La Cage aux Folles” and “Spamalot.”
He also co-produced “Driving Miss Daisy” on Broadway, starring James Earl Jones and Vanessa Redgrave.
Mr. Nocciolino received several Tony Awards for co-producing musicals, his latest in 2019 for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” He was nominated for five awards in 2019.
In addition to leading Famous Artists, Mr. Nocciolino, a Binghamton native, is president and CEO of NAC Entertainment, Ltd., a entertainment and theatrical company based in Binghamton that specializes in presenting national touring Broadway shows in Buffalo, Rochester, Binghamton, Elmira, Utica, Albany along with Erie and Scranton in Pennsylvania.
NAC and Famous Artists shut down completely last March, along with Broadway and live shows in general.
“None of us knew when we shut down when we would be reopening,” Mr. Nocciolino said in a phone interview from New York City. “Somewhat naively we started rescheduling for three or four months later. And then we rescheduled for six months later. And then it became pretty obvious we weren’t going to be reopening until after a vaccine came out. Here we are — hoping to open some 18 months after we shut down.”
Mr. Nocciolino said that from a health and safety standpoint, Famous Artists and NAC will continue to follow guidelines issued by the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in regards to public gatherings.
“Today is April,” he said. “We’re talking opening five months from now and who knows what those guidelines will be. Clearly, we’ve been very candid that we will not be able to open unless its at 100 percent capacity. Our economics don’t allow that.”
And 100% capacity is what he’s hoping for in the fall.
“We’ll follow whatever the guidelines are, and if we’re not able to, we’ll do, unfortunately, what we’ve become really good at, and that’s to reschedule again,” Mr. Nocciolino said. “But the message from me is, ‘Go get vaccinated.’”
The lack of live theater shows, from Broadway to Syracuse, has a domino effect, negatively affecting the economy, Mr. Nocciolino said.
“When people go to the theater, they spend their money on the street, as I like to say,” he said. “They stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, park in our garages and on and on.”
The high point of the rescheduled season continues to be “Hamilton.”
“There’s never been a show that seems so simple but unbelievably well received and embraced in American musical theater and history,” Mr. Nocciolino said. “The thing that’s really wonderful about ‘Hamilton’ is that it crosses generations.”
The new dates for the 2021-22 season of the M&T Bank Broadway Season:
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Oct. 12-16
This musical, based on the 1961 children’s novel by British storyteller Roald Dahl, is the story of young Charlie Bucket inside the chocolate factory of eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka. The story also became the 1971 film “Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” starring Peter Ostrum of Lowville in his only movie role. Songs from the original film in the stage production include “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket.”
“Waitress” Dec. 7 to 12
This show opened on Broadway in April of 2016 and ran for 1,544 performances before closing on Jan. 5. It concerns Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. The show has an all-female creative team, featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (“I Am Sam”) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (“Jagged Little Pill,” “Pippin,” “Finding Neverland”).
“Hamilton,” March 15-17
This show is the musical story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies, who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first treasury secretary. The score of “Hamilton” blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and R&B..
“Cats,” April 26-30
This musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Weber has won seven Tony Awards, including best musical. It tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The touring version of the show features new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne.
Show’s rescheduled from the previous season:
Blue Man Group, Feb. 24-27
More than 35 million people around the world have experienced this smash hit phenomenon put on by three bald and blue men. Blue Man Group features signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, quirky comedy, custom-made instruments and audience interaction.
Tickets for the original dates will be honored for the new dates of Riverdance and Blue Man Group.
“Riverdance” 25th-anniversary show, April 5-7, 2022
This show is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.
Tickets for the original dates will be honored for the new dates of “Riverdance” and “Blue Man Group.”
