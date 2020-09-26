Broadway star, recording artist Mandy Gonzalez to open Artswego season virtually

OSWEGO - A Sept. 29 live, free virtual concert and Q&A with Mandy Gonzalez -- star of “Hamilton,” “In The Heights” and “Wicked” on Broadway -- will open SUNY Oswego’s Artswego Performing Arts season.
Also with a hit album “Fearless” to her credit, Gonzalez will offer a special virtual performance titled “More Than Fearless” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 as part of the college’s annual ALANA (African, Latino, Asian and Latin American) Student Leadership Conference.
The performance will include a special pre-recorded guest duet with SUNY Oswego theatre major Rachel Leotta.
In addition, Gonzalez will meet with students virtually for a masterclass and a lecture/discussion on leadership and building confidence. Email artswego@oswego.edu for details on that session.
Gonzalez most recently graced Broadway stages as Angelica Schuyler in the musical megahit “Hamilton.” Her previous Broadway star turns included originating the role of Nina Rosario in the Tony-Award winning “In the Heights” and performing the starring role of Elphaba in “Wicked.”
She also can be seen as Lucy Knox on the CBS hit TV series “Madam Secretary.”
For her debut album on Warner Music, Gonzalez shows off her vocal and stylistic range, from the original title track and “Breathe,” both written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, to covers of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run” and the Doris Day classic “Que Sera Sera.”
Her subsequent release of “Fearless B-Sides” showed additional versatility, including her own takes on Joe Cocker’s “Leave Your Hat On,” The Muppets’ “Bein’ Green” and The Temptations’ “Get Ready.”
For her “More Than Fearless” performance, Gonzalez adds a variety of covers including Elvis Presley’s “A Little More Conversation,” “Papa Can You Hear Me?” (from “Yentl”) and “As If We Never Said Goodbye” (from “Sunset Boulevard”).
She authored a widely cited article in the Harvard Business Review on how to overcome one’s fear of public speaking and be more confident in one’s communication and leadership.
Gonzalez also is the proud founder of -FearlessSquad -- a social media movement for inclusiveness and belonging. The movement connects millions of people around the world to be their best selves and empower each other.
This year’s annual ALANA Student Leadership Conference, which Gonzalez’s performance is part of, will be an all-virtual event running Sept. 23 to 30.
Tickets are available online via tickets.oswego.edu, and a link to the performance will be emailed to ticket-holders in the days before the show.
For more information on Artswego, and the college’s performing and visual arts offerings, visit oswego.edu/artswego.
