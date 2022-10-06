Broadway star, SUNY Oswego alumnus Tamar Greene to perform Oct. 17

 Chollette

OSWEGO - Tamar Greene, a 2009 SUNY Oswego alumnus who appears on Broadway as George Washington in the mega-hit musical “Hamilton,” will return for a concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre.

Part of the college’s Artswego Performing Arts Series, Greene’s performance is titled “per·cep·tion | pər-̀sep-shən: The ability to see, hear, or become aware of something through the senses.” Greene will offer an evening journey of the unexpected and eclectic sounds, rhythms, and tones of an opera, reggae, standards, R&B and hip hop musical fusion.

