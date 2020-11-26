OSWEGO — The Children’s Museum of Oswego will hold the second annual Gingerbread House Workshop.
This event is for adults and children. While listening to holiday tunes participants will decorate a gingerbread house.
The museum will offer workshops on Monday, Nov. 30 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Space is limited, advance registration is required to reserve a spot. Each workshop will have a maximum of 15 participants.
All participants over the age of two will be required to wear masks for the duration of the workshop.
The cost is $22 per child/parent pair and includes a pre-assembled house to take home. Be aware that this program does not include admission to the museum.
Visit https://cmoo.org/uncategorized/gingerbread-house-workshop/ to register.
