Bullock hits Netflix’s Top 10 again

Sandra Bullock, suspenseful drama and a popular streaming service are the winning formula for success.
The Academy Award winning actress’ latest film, “The Unforgettable,” has officially made Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular films list, joining her 2018 Netflix film “Bird Box.”
Bullock is the first actress with two entries on the tally, which is based on hours viewed in the first 28 days of release.
“The Unforgivable” landed at No. 9, having been viewed 186,900,000 hours to date, according to Netflix, though it is expected to rise once it hits the 28-day mark. “Bird Box,” which became a social media trending topic, is in the No. 2 spot.
In “The Unforgivable,” Bullock stars as a woman who’s released from prison after serving 20 years for committing a violent crime.
Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, the drama thriller is based on by Sally Wainwright’s 2009 British miniseries “Unforgiven.” Released Dec. 10, “The Unforgivable” also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan and Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award winner Viola Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.