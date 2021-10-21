WATERTOWN — The first live show staged in the city by local thespians since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic will be in the form of an interactive dinner theater produced by the Butler Did It Players.
The murder mystery and interactive show, “Murder in Margaritaville” will be presented Oct. 30 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1290 Arsenal St. A portion of the profits will go to the Victims’ Assistance Center project, Off the Floor.
Tanya M. Roy, Adams, co-founder of the troupe, wrote the “Murder in Margaritaville” script, although large parts of the troupe’s shows are improvisational, with attendees becoming part of the show.
“In true Butler style, it is a collaborative effort to make it the best it can be,” she said.
The Butler Did It Players, founded in 2017, specialize in interactive mystery dinner-theater shows where audience members are part of the plot. During the pandemic, the Butler Did It Players performed a few online virtual shows.
“Returning to live performance is like opening the window in a room after a long north country winter,” Ms. Roy said.
“It makes us giddy to be able to don a costume that includes pants and be in the same room as people who are ready to pretend along with us for a few hours,” Ms. Roy said.
Ms. Roy said patrons are invited to arrive dressed in “tropical” attire and to be ready to limbo.
The cast of “Murder in Margaritaville”: Jim Goodenbery: James W. Buffet (pronounced like the meal); Terry Burgess as Jack Marro; Dan Timmerman as Sandy Bum; Michelle Smiley as Polly Anna; Shane Dalaba as Mile Lubb; Jodi Costello as Kamanawana Leia and Cindy Tyler: Marguerite “Rita” St. Thomas. Jason Gibson is stage manager and Ms. Roy is the producer.
The details
n WHAT: Murder/mystery dinner theater “Murder in Margaritaville” by The Butler Did It Players
n WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Hilton Garden Inn, 1290 Arsenal St.
n COST: $65 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets and selections for the three-course meal, call the Hilton at 315-788-1234.
n OF NOTE: A portion of the show’s profits will go to the Victim’s Assistance Center project, Off the Floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.