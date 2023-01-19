Butternut Creek Revival in Brewerton

BREWERTON - Butternut Creek Revival will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Brewerton Center for the Arts, 9660 Brewerton Road, Brewerton.
Tickets are $15 at the door. The center will accept cash only payments.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 5:35 pm
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Any child under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Singer-songwriters Len Widdekind and Ed Gorham make up the core of Butternut Creek Revival. Their influences are varied and include folk, rock, blues, jazz, and traditional American and European roots music.
For more information about Butternut Creek Revival go to https://www.facebook.com/butternutcreekrevival
