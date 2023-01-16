Buy Lions Loot ticket By Feb. 1, receive free dozen roses, final ‘Early Bird’ drawing Feb. 2

Anyone who purchases a Lions Loot Ticket in from now through Feb. 1 will receive a certificate for a Dozen Rose Bouquet from Devine Designs, announced club President Brett Tallents, second from left. With him is Gail Jones, owner, Devine Designs, 15 W. First St. S., Fulton, and Fulton Lions past president, and Ron Browning, event co-chair. The Fulton Lions Club’s final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes ‘Early Bird’ drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each. For an application or more information, contact Browning, 315-561-9021, or applications can be purchased online with PayPal at www.fultonlionsclub.com under ‘What’s Happening.’”

FULTON – Anyone who purchases a Lions Loot ticket from now through Feb. 1 will receive a certificate for a dozen roses, announced club President Brett Tallents. The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final Lions Loot sweepstakes ‘Early Bird’ drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each.

“The fresh roses will come from Fulton Lions Past President Gail Jones, owner of DeVine Designs florist, at its new location, 15 W. First St. S., Fulton. Anyone who buys a Loot ticket by Feb. 1 will receive a certificate for a dozen roses,” Tallents said. “It’s a perfect way to check Valentine’s Day flowers off your list, and the ticket you purchase could be worth $10,000. You can even purchase Loot ticket applications online with PayPal on our webpage www.fultonlionsclub.com under ‘What’s Happening.’ Every application purchased before the February board meeting will be entered for the final ‘Early Bird’ drawing.”

