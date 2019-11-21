WATERTOWN — The photo exhibit “By Chance” by Shelley Livernois-Hazen is on display through Nov. 30 at the Watertown Masonic Temple, 240 Washington St.
It is the latest feature exhibit in the space, hosted by the North Country Arts Council.
After 20 years as a hobby photographer, this is Ms. Livernois-Hazen’s first solo exhibit. She began showing her work through various local art organizations last year.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to have my work featured like this — all by itself,” Ms. Livernois-Hazen, a resident of Moira, Franklin County, said in a news release. “It’s a bit nerve-wracking, but definitely an honor.”
All but two of the 36 photographs were taken locally, among them Rock Island Lighthouse on the St. Lawrence River and Bemus Heights at the Saratoga Battlefield, High Falls Park, Lake Champlain and “lucky” close-up nature shots of a wild iris, American tiger lily and a hummingbird moth.
The artist also included two photographs taken during a recent trip to Alaska, one of Dawes Glacier and the second of Mendenhall Glacier.
“By Chance” is notable in how the photographs are displayed. A small portion of the collection is framed, five in handmade frames designed by the artist’s woodworker husband, Jourdan. But the rest are mounted on wood panels and encased in resin, which allows the images to shine and enhances their color and contrast. The pieces are also designed to hang flush against the wall, so the photographs appear to float.
“Above all things in life, I value honesty, and that shows through in my work. I focus on simple, straightforward photographs of spontaneous moments in time,” Ms. Livernois-Hazen says in the exhibit’s artist’s statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.