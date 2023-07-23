LYONS FALLS — Local artists will have a new opportunity to showcase their work at Lewis County’s first art walk slated for the Lyons Falls Riverside Park from Sept. 8 to Oct. 2.
The show will also be the first Art in the Park installation supported by the county’s economic development entity, Naturally Lewis.
The art walk will feature 25 two-dimensional artworks — paintings, photographs, prints, drawings and digital art — that will be mounted on 24-inch by 36-inch corrugated plastic in a form that is water and fade proof. The pieces will be hung along the Riverside Park with opening night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. coinciding with the Food Truck Friday event.
Any local artist is invited to submit up to three of their original works that have been created in the past five years.
Only prints of the artworks will be accepted, not the originals, because of the risk of weather damage.
The top 25 pieces will be selected based on “quality and appropriateness,” according to Naturally Lewis’ web page, and each artist will have to pay a $50 fee to cover printing and installation.
Artists will be given the printed version after the installation has finished its run.
Any proceeds from the event will be added to the organization’s Community Economic Development Program to fund future art initiatives.
The event was the idea of local graphic artist and business owner Amanda Drake “as an opportunity to partner with local artists to showcase their work with the community and visitors while also adding color and local flair to our parks,” said the Naturally Lewis news release on the event.
The event fits into the organization’s focus on supporting local businesses, and creating stronger connections between people and the places they live while also encouraging tourism for a better economy.
