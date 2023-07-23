September Art in the Park installation hopes to attract artists to Lyons Falls

The Food Truck Friday in Lyons Falls, as shown last year, will be held on Sept. 8 and feature an art installation of works by 25 local artists displayed along the Riverside Park fence. The “art walk” will remain in the park until Oct. 2. Photo provided

LYONS FALLS — Local artists will have a new opportunity to showcase their work at Lewis County’s first art walk slated for the Lyons Falls Riverside Park from Sept. 8 to Oct. 2.

The show will also be the first Art in the Park installation supported by the county’s economic development entity, Naturally Lewis.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.